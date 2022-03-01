Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
China is ready to take steps to end the war in Ukraine

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 15:50

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that China is ready to make every effort to end the war on Ukrainian soil through diplomacy in its capacity as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to information received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Details: According to the report, Kuleba particularly noted that China is distancing itself from the Russian President's decision to bring Russian army forces into a special combat duty regime.

The Chinese Minister reaffirmed that China is strongly supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed the strategic nature of their bilateral relations.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed the security of the Chinese community in Ukraine. In this regard, Kuleba stated that the best guarantee of security for the Chinese and other foreign citizens in Ukraine is the pressure of their governments on Russia to stop armed aggression against our country, especially the barbaric bombardment of peaceful Ukrainian cities.

