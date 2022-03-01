Mariupol under Russian fire: residential buildings and a school damaged

Yevgen Kizlov – Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:21

The Russian army has shelled residential neighbourhoods in Mariupol. As a result of this military terrorist operation, several houses and a school were damaged.

Source: Mariupol City Administration on Telegram, quoting Vadym Boychenko, the Mayor of Mariupol

Details: According to Boychenko, residential buildings have been hit once again in the Livoberezhny area, as well as Komunal’nyk Public Utility.

The number of victims is being confirmed.

In Boychenko’s words: "The Russian invaders have unleashed a real genocide of the Ukrainian people. Their actions are no different from the actions of fascist and nazi troops that blockaded and occupied entire cities between 1941 and 1943. They are no different from the nazis who ruthlessly killed women and children. Almost 80 years ago, Ukraine fought off the attacks of the fascists. We can fight them off again now. We will expel these invaders, who are killing the civilian population of our cities, from our land. This is an inhuman, cruel and incredibly vile act. We will never forget and we will never forgive."