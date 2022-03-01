Ukraine goes on offensive in cyberwar with Russia

ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 5:10 PM

After deterring cyber-attacks, Ukrainian IT specialists have gone on the offensive on the Web.

Source: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhaylo Fedorov on Telegram.

Fedorov said: "The first cyberwar in world history is unfolding before our eyes."

A large-scale cyberwar is going on. This war involves government agencies, intelligence services, hackers (and not just white hat hackers), and the entire patriotic IT community. It is 100% here in Ukraine right now! Initially, we repelled a number of heavy attacks, mainly because of the enemy’s extensive preparations. Now, thanks to the Ukrainians´ freedom of spirit, we have gone on a strong offensive.

Details: Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has complained that Russian embassies abroad "are under unprecedented cyber-attacks."