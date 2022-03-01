All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine goes on offensive in cyberwar with Russia

Roman PetrenkoTuesday, 1 March 2022, 16:10
Ukraine goes on offensive in cyberwar with Russia

ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 5:10 PM

After deterring cyber-attacks, Ukrainian IT specialists have gone on the offensive on the Web.

Source: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhaylo Fedorov on Telegram.

Advertisement:

Fedorov said: "The first cyberwar in world history is unfolding before our eyes."

A large-scale cyberwar is going on. This war involves government agencies, intelligence services, hackers (and not just white hat hackers), and the entire patriotic IT community. It is 100% here in Ukraine right now! Initially, we repelled a number of heavy attacks, mainly because of the enemy’s extensive preparations. Now, thanks to the Ukrainians´ freedom of spirit, we have gone on a strong offensive.

Details: Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has complained that Russian embassies abroad "are under unprecedented cyber-attacks."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: