Russia strikes Kyiv TV tower

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:16

Source: Suspilne, the Office of the President of Ukraine

According to Suspil’ne: The TV tower in Kyiv has been hit.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has reported that broadcasting equipment has been hit.

The office stated that TV channels will temporarily be unavailable but reserve broadcasting capacities will be deployed as soon as possible. Additionally, several channels can be streamed via YouTube and the Megogo service.