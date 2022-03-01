Desperate attempts to hide military failure: Putin's regime blocks Russian media outlets “Echo of Moscow” and “Dozhd”

On March 1, the websites of the well-known Russian media outlets "Echo of Moscow" and "Dozhd" were blocked.

Source: reports from these media outlets in their Telegram channels.

Details: On Tuesday it became known that on the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia the sites of the Russian radio station "Echo of Moscow" and the TV channel "Dozhd" had been blocked.

Russia’s Federal Service for the Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Communications has previously threatened to block these and other media services. In this way, Putin’s regime is fighting those in Russia who are covering the war with Ukraine beyond the Kremlin's methods.

"Echo of Moscow" was taken off the air, the radio station’s editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov reported on Telegram.

TV channel "Dozhd" said on Telegram that it had received a message from the authorities about being blocked, but it did not specify the materials which the Prosecutor General's Office considered to be in violation of Russian law.

Earlier, Russia shut down the Siberian news site Taiga.info, the independent student magazine DOXA, the Internet news agency "TV2. News from Tomsk and Siberia", and a number of others. Since February 28, the sites "Nastoyaschee Vremya", "Krym.Realii" and "New Times" have been blocked in Russia.

Why this is important: The president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, and his allies are trying hard to hide from Russians what the Russian military machine is doing in Ukraine - firing rockets at peaceful cities, looting and destroying the social infrastructure.

What’s more, the Russian authorities are worried about the Russian people beginning to understand the scale of their army’s losses. The knowledge that Ukrainian defenders are killing and capturing thousands of occupiers greatly demoralises Putin's troops - desertion and sabotage begin.