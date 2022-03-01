Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
AFU capture invaders near Donetsk: invaders claim to be ordinary residents who were thrown into battle

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 21:56

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured members of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region who were residents of the occupied territories of Donbas.

Source: Facebook page of headquarters of Joint Forces operations.

"Today our defenders, on the way to Donetsk, captured a group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces. They were residents of occupied territories: locksmiths, teachers, social workers. All of them were forcibly mobilised by the Kremlin authorities and cold bloodedly sent forward as cannon fodder."

Details: During the interrogation, the captured troops understood questions asked by an officer in Ukrainian. In addition, several prisoners answered questions in Ukrainian.

The prisoners said that they work as teachers in schools or as miners.

They said that they received a phone call from their managers at their workplaces (school principal, mine management, etc.), and were told to attend a meeting at some place. From there they were brought to the front line, and were given military uniforms and weapons.

Russian officers allegedly did not explain to detained soldiers what was happening at the front and that they would have to kill Ukrainians and military officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the end of the video prisoners reply, "Glory to Heroes!" in response to an AFU officer’s "Glory to Ukraine!"

