Zhytomyr air strike: more details available

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 07:56

Anastasiya Kalatur – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 07:56

A Russian air strike on Zhytomyr has killed 2 people, 16 more have been wounded.

Source: Department of Emergencies

Details: Twelve people – among them 6 children – were rescued from under private residences that were destroyed.

Emergency rescue operations are underway.


Earlier: On 1 March, the invaders’ bomb hit a residential building near a hospital. Rescuers said the airstrike damaged 10 private residences (3 of which had caught fire) and damaged windows in the city hospital building.

