Abramovych urgently sells London property, government asks to hasten sanctions

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:29

Evropeyska Pravda – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:29

One of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs, Roman Abramovich – considered to be one of the main facilitators of the Putin regime – has urgently put up for sale not only his football club, Chelsea, but also the luxury properties he owns in London.

This was announced by British MP Chris Bryant, according to the Times.

Bryant said that Abramovich is "frightened of sanctions" and called on the British government to act as soon as possible to impose sanctions before the sale, and to prevent Abramovich from withdrawing his money from the UK. "He plans to sell his London house tomorrow, as well as his apartment," the parliamentarian from the opposition Labour Party said.

An oil tycoon and one of the oligarchs closest to Putin, Abramovich, whose fortune was estimated at $14.5 billion in 2021, is a citizen of Russia, Portugal and Israel and a resident of London. He is technically the richest Portuguese national in the world and is among the ten richest Londoners.

So far, Abramovich has not been sanctioned by either the EU (probably because of his European citizenship) or Britain, but that may change.

Abramovich is known for his ostentatious displays of wealth. For example, his London residence is a 15-bedroom villa valued at $200 million.

He also owns an elite three-story penthouse in the Chelsea Waterfront complex, worth $30 million. With what kind of discount and to whom the property will be sold is unknown.

According to Evropeyska Pravda, his private jet is one of the largest planes in the world, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Abramovich also owns Chelsea football club – via a shell company – and this is now also up for sale. According to The Telegraph, the club already has at least three potential buyers.

Two Russian oligarchs have reportedly renounced friendship with Putin and will challenge EU sanctions.

Meanwhile, France has announced that it will confiscate the property, yachts and cars of Russian oligarchs.

You can read more about the West’s pressure on Russia in the special section of Evropeyska Pravda.

