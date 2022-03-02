All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Abramovych urgently sells London property, government asks to hasten sanctions

European PravdaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 07:29

Evropeyska Pravda – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 08:29

One of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs, Roman Abramovich – considered to be one of the main facilitators of the Putin regime – has urgently put up for sale not only his football club, Chelsea, but also the luxury properties he owns in London.

This was announced by British MP Chris Bryant, according to the Times.

Advertisement:

Bryant said that Abramovich is "frightened of sanctions" and called on the British government to act as soon as possible to impose sanctions before the sale, and to prevent Abramovich from withdrawing his money from the UK. "He plans to sell his London house tomorrow, as well as his apartment," the parliamentarian from the opposition Labour Party said.

An oil tycoon and one of the oligarchs closest to Putin, Abramovich, whose fortune was estimated at $14.5 billion in 2021, is a citizen of Russia, Portugal and Israel and a resident of London. He is technically the richest Portuguese national in the world and is among the ten richest Londoners.

So far, Abramovich has not been sanctioned by either the EU (probably because of his European citizenship) or Britain, but that may change.

Abramovich is known for his ostentatious displays of wealth. For example, his London residence is a 15-bedroom villa valued at $200 million.

He also owns an elite three-story penthouse in the Chelsea Waterfront complex, worth $30 million. With what kind of discount and to whom the property will be sold is unknown.

According to Evropeyska Pravda, his private jet is one of the largest planes in the world, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Abramovich also owns Chelsea football club – via a shell company – and this is now also up for sale. According to The Telegraph, the club already has at least three potential buyers.

Two Russian oligarchs have reportedly renounced friendship with Putin and will challenge EU sanctions.

Meanwhile, France has announced that it will confiscate the property, yachts and cars of Russian oligarchs.

You can read more about the West’s pressure on Russia in the special section of Evropeyska Pravda.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: