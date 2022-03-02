Russian invaders suffering heavy losses in Sumy Region: dozens of tanks, armoured vehicles and Grads destroyed in 2 days

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 10:02

In just 48 hours, hundreds of units of enemy equipment have been destroyed in the Sumy region, including dozens of Russian tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, armoured vehicles as well as Buk anti-aircraft missile systems and Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram

Zhyvytskyi's quote: "Due to the Bayraktar (UAV - ed.) strikes, here are our victories: during the night of 28 February - 1 March, columns of equipment were stopped and neutralised, including: 60 tanks, 4 Buk multiple rocket launchers, up to 10 self-propelled artillery units in Borovenky, about 20 self-propelled artillery units, 20 armoured vehicles and 15 Grad multiple rocket launchers in Lebedynshchyna, near the village of Moskovsky Bobryk.

Details: In the Okhtyrka district near Shevchenko village, about 100 units of the invaders’ equipment standing along the road, and another 100 units of tanks and armoured vehicles between the villages of Dovzhik and Chupakhivka have been destroyed.

In the morning of 1 March, a convoy with about 80 units of military equipment was stopped in the Okhtyrka district, including 4 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missiles. In the evening of 1 March, a total of about 80 units, with half of them being Grad multiple rocket launchers, were stopped at a car park near the village of Pustoviytivka in the Romensky district.

Zhyvytskyi thanked all Ukrainians who are monitoring the movement of enemy equipment in their area and passing this information on to local authorities or defenders.