Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russian invaders suffering heavy losses in Sumy Region: dozens of tanks, armoured vehicles and Grads destroyed in 2 days

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:02

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 10:02

In just 48 hours, hundreds of units of enemy equipment have been destroyed in the Sumy region, including dozens of Russian tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, armoured vehicles as well as Buk anti-aircraft missile systems and Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems.  

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram

Zhyvytskyi's quote: "Due to the Bayraktar (UAV - ed.) strikes, here are our victories: during the night of 28 February - 1 March, columns of equipment were stopped and neutralised, including: 60 tanks, 4 Buk multiple rocket launchers, up to 10 self-propelled artillery units in Borovenky, about 20 self-propelled artillery units, 20 armoured vehicles and 15 Grad multiple rocket launchers in Lebedynshchyna, near the village of Moskovsky Bobryk.

Details: In the Okhtyrka district near Shevchenko village, about 100 units of the invaders’  equipment standing along the road, and another 100 units of tanks and armoured vehicles between the villages of Dovzhik and Chupakhivka have been destroyed.

In the morning of 1 March, a convoy with about 80 units of military equipment was stopped in the Okhtyrka district, including 4 Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missiles. In the evening of 1 March, a total of about 80 units, with half of them being Grad multiple rocket launchers, were stopped at a car park near the village of Pustoviytivka in the Romensky district.

Zhyvytskyi thanked all Ukrainians who are monitoring the movement of enemy equipment in their area and passing this information on to local authorities or defenders. 

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News