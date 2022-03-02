Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Kyiv region: Russian invaders are not providing “green corridor”, would not let aid in

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:58

Valentyna Romanenko  — Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 11:58

The Russian invaders are not providing a "green corridor" in the Kyiv region for civilians and are not allowing humanitarian aid to come in.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s ODA 

Quote: "It is day 7 of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Last night, Bila Tserkva and Borodianka towns were bombed. In the morning Irpin’ and Gostomel were shelled. A lot of buildings have been damaged. Infrastructure is being destroyed.

Our army and territory defence are driving them back.

The situation is complicated towards the town of Borodianka, on the way to Zhytomyr, and towards the village of Dymer.

The invaders are not providing either a "green corridor" or access to volunteers to help civilians".

Details: Kuleba is ensuring that the local authority is doing everything possible to help civilians as soon as possible. 

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News