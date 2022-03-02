All Sections
Kyiv region: Russian invaders are not providing “green corridor”, would not let aid in

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 March 2022, 10:58
The Russian invaders are not providing a "green corridor" in the Kyiv region for civilians and are not allowing humanitarian aid to come in.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s ODA 

Quote: "It is day 7 of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Last night, Bila Tserkva and Borodianka towns were bombed. In the morning Irpin’ and Gostomel were shelled. A lot of buildings have been damaged. Infrastructure is being destroyed.

Our army and territory defence are driving them back.

The situation is complicated towards the town of Borodianka, on the way to Zhytomyr, and towards the village of Dymer.

The invaders are not providing either a "green corridor" or access to volunteers to help civilians".

Details: Kuleba is ensuring that the local authority is doing everything possible to help civilians as soon as possible. 

