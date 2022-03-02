All Sections
Up to 15 years in prison: occupiers want those spreading alleged "fakes" regarding actions of the Russian army imprisoned

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 March 2022, 15:27
The State Duma of the Russian Federation has made amendments to the sentence of up to 15 years in prison for spreading alleged fake facts about the actions of the Russian armed forces.

Source: Kremlin-controlled Kommersant and RIA Novosti

Details: Chairman of the Duma Security Committee Vasily Piskarev said that the amendments have already been "signed" to be considered as soon as possible at a session of the State Duma.

Russia hopes that the bill will be introduced soon.

Piskarev said the day before, against the background of Russia’s war against Ukraine, that it had been proposed to introduce responsibility for spreading fakes. 

The amendments anticipated:

  • Up to 3 years in prison for making or spreading fakes
  • 5-10 years if the activity is carried out using an official position, in a group, or using the internet
  • Up to 15 years in prison if the distributor knows that the information is false and it has led to "socially dangerous consequences"

