Ukraine receives second shipment of Javelins from Estonia

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 19:20

Evropeyska Pravda – Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 19:20

Ukraine has received the second shipment of Javelin missile systems, Estonia’s Ministry of Defence reported, according to Evropeyska Pravda.

"Second batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems donated by Estonia has reached Ukraine. From decision to delivery within a few days," Estonian Ministry of Defence Twitter post reads.

Earlier, Germany’s decision to support the supplying of arms to Kyiv enabled Estonia to send long-awaited howitzers to Ukraine.

A reminder that the German federal government, which had been opposed to supplying arms to Ukraine for weeks, approved a decision on Saturday to provide the Armed Forces with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, Germany has allowed the Netherlands to send 400 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to Ukraine to help the fight against Russian troops.

This shows a sharp change in Berlin’s military policy amid pressure from its EU and NATO allies.

Until Saturday, Germany had prevented the import of lethal weapons that were under its control into the conflict zone. In particular, Germany blocked the transfer of howitzers from Estonia. Tallinn had been working to persuade Berlin to change its mind for a long time.

