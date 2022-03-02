Jews who survived the Holocaust curse Putin from Kyiv bomb shelter and demand peace

SVITLANA KIZILOVA — WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 22:23

Kyivans who suffered during the Holocaust and lost their loved ones at Babyn Yar are now forced to hide from Russian bombs in the capital's basements in 2022. They called on Vladimir Putin to stop the bombing and leave Ukrainians alone.

Source: Video published by Alexander Vindman, former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council

Details: Elderly men and women who suffered hardships during the Holocaust record an appeal to Putin directly from a bomb shelter against the backdrop of the Ukrainian and Israeli flags.

They're hiding in the basement from Russian missiles as enemy troops attempt to attack Ukraine's capital from both the land and air.

Direct quote from one of the women: "I am a native of Kyiv. In June 1945, the war began (World War II – ed.). All of my relatives on my mother's side, Jews, were taken to Babyn Yar, and they all died there.

"This horror (the war started by Russia – UP) is terrible.

"Putin! May you die! Leave us, leave us, you scum… That we never see you or hear who you are and what you are … We want peace!"

https://twitter.com/i/status/1499084602719227912