Armed Forces of Ukraine force Russian troops to retreat on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 07:11

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have foiled Russian attempts to advance on several fronts, including the Bakhmut front, where Russian forces attempted to conduct assault operations, but failed and retreated.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 23 August

Details: Russian forces are deploying electronic warfare systems on the Volyn and Polissia fronts in areas near the Ukrainian border.

There is an ongoing threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces shelled civilian and military infrastructure in towns and villages in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts using tubed artillery.

Russian forces carried out combat operations in order to maintain their current positions and improve their overall tactical position on the Slobozhanshchyna front.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops used tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Tsupivka, Nove, Zamulivka, Dokuchaievske, Pytomnyk, Staryi Saltiv, Velyka Rohan and Ivashky. Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes near Pytomnyk and Mospanove. The Russians also deployed UAVs to reconnoitre the positions of Ukrainian troops and adjust artillery fire.

On the Sloviansk front, Russian troops used tank guns, tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to fire on areas in the vicinity of Nortsivka, Krasnopillia and Dolyna and conducted an airstrike near Bohorodychne.

Russian forces are focusing their efforts on the Donetsk front, and on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts in particular.

They fired on areas near Hryhorivka, Rozdolivka, Bilenke and Spirne on the Kramatorsk front,

On the Bakhmut front, Russian occupying forces fired on areas in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Maiorsk, Soledar, Zaitseve, Shumy and Kodema. They attempted to conduct reconnaissance-in-force near Zaitseve and to conduct assault operations in the vicinity of Soledar and Kodema, but failed in all cases and retreated.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians fired on areas in and around Vodiane, Novonakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Opytne and Nevelske using tank guns, tubed artillery and MLRS. They conducted offensive operations near Krasnohorivka and Pervomaiske, but failed.

Meanwhile, on the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces fired on areas in and around Pavlivka, Prechystivka and Vuhledar and made unsuccessful attempts to advance near Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians fired on areas in the vicinity of Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Chervone, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Stepove, Novopavlivka and Novoandriivk and carried out airstrikes on areas in and around Malynivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne and Novopil.

Russia forces are focusing their main efforts on the Pivdennyi Buh front to maintain their current positions and prevent the Ukrainian army from advancing; they are also taking measures to replenish their losses.

They used tank guns and various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Parutyne, Lymany, Lozove, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Ukrainka, Kyselivka, Potomkyne, Shyroke, Ivanivka, Osokorivka, Dobrianka, Pryshyb and Kvitneve.

In addition, they carried out airstrikes near Trudoliubivka, Potomkyne and Andriivka and used UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area.

