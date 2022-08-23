Russian losses to date: 45,550 military personnel and 1,921 tanks

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 09:07

Russia has lost a total of 45,550 military personnel, 1,921 tanks and 1,033 artillery systems in the course of its full-scale military invasion in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 45,550 (+150) military personnel

1,921 (+2) tanks

4,238 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

1,033 (+1) artillery systems

266 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

146 (+1) air defence systems

234 (+0) planes

198 (+0) helicopters

817 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs

196 (+2) cruise missiles

15 (+0) ships/boats

3,150 (+1) vehicles and fuel tankers,

99 (+0) special vehicles.

On 21 August, Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.

