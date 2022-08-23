Russian losses to date: 45,550 military personnel and 1,921 tanks
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 09:07
Russia has lost a total of 45,550 military personnel, 1,921 tanks and 1,033 artillery systems in the course of its full-scale military invasion in Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 23 August 2022 are estimated to be [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- Approximately 45,550 (+150) military personnel
- 1,921 (+2) tanks
- 4,238 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 1,033 (+1) artillery systems
- 266 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 146 (+1) air defence systems
- 234 (+0) planes
- 198 (+0) helicopters
- 817 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs
- 196 (+2) cruise missiles
- 15 (+0) ships/boats
- 3,150 (+1) vehicles and fuel tankers,
- 99 (+0) special vehicles.
On 21 August, Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses on the Donetsk front.
