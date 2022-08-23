Ukrainian flag will fly over Kherson, Crimea and Enerhodar again – Zelenskyy

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 10:42

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine says that the Ukrainian national flag will return to all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine forever.

Source: President Zelenskyy, during the ceremonial raising of the Ukrainian national flag in Kyiv on 23 August

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy:"No other colours will be recognised on our land and in our skies…



The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag will once again fly everywhere it belongs by law – in all temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine. It will remain there forever. At Peremoha [Victory] Square in Melitopol, where the flag of those who will lose this war does not belong. At the Svoboda [Freedom] Square in Kherson, where the flag of those who do not know the meaning of freedom [currently flies]. Blue and yellow flags will fly there instead."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his confidence that the Ukrainian flag will fly over "Azov Avenue in Berdiansk and Skadovsk, over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, over the Adzhyhol Lighthouse and the Savur-Mohyla, over the banks of the Siverskyi Donets and Kalmius rivers, and over the Oleshky Sands – the flag of those who had never heard those Ukrainian names before cannot fly there."

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags [will fly] In Crimea as well: in Yalta, in Kerch, in Dzhankoi, in Simferopol, on Ai-Petri [Mountain] – [in all those places]. Those are the colours historically associated with Crimea, no matter how hard some people might try to twist history."

Details: At the beginning of his address, Zelenskyy honoured the memory of all heroes "who had given their lives for the blue and yellow flag" with a minute of silence.

The Ukrainian flag was raised in downtown Kyiv following Zelenskyy's speech.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!