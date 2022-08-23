Security Service of Ukraine starts blocking virtual wallets of Russians who collect money for war in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:17

The Security Service of Ukraine for the first time has blocked the virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who collected more than 800 thousand hryvnias [US$21,510] for the needs of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine press office

Quote: "At the initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine, a virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who sponsors the Russian war in Ukraine has been blocked. This man calls himself a volunteer, and from the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation he has collected money for the needs of the invading army."

PHOTO: THE SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Details: It is established that the culprit directed much of the donations to the purchase of military equipment for the forces of the so-called "people’s republics" in the occupied Donbas.

The funds were seized thanks to the evidence base collected by the Security Service of Ukraine investigators, as well as the help of foreign crypto companies.

Currently, these funds have been seized, and the issue of tracking and withdrawing them to Ukrainian jurisdiction is being resolved.

