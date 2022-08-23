All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine starts blocking virtual wallets of Russians who collect money for war in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 August 2022, 11:17
Security Service of Ukraine starts blocking virtual wallets of Russians who collect money for war in Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:17 

The Security Service of Ukraine for the first time has blocked the virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who collected more than 800 thousand hryvnias [US$21,510] for the needs of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine press office

Advertisement:

Quote: "At the initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine, a virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who sponsors the Russian war in Ukraine has been blocked. This man calls himself a volunteer, and from the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation he has collected money for the needs of the invading army."

 
PHOTO: THE SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Details: It is established that the culprit directed much of the donations to the purchase of military equipment for the forces of the so-called "people’s republics" in the occupied Donbas.

 

The funds were seized thanks to the evidence base collected by the Security Service of Ukraine investigators, as well as the help of foreign crypto companies.

Currently, these funds have been seized, and the issue of tracking and withdrawing them to Ukrainian jurisdiction is being resolved.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: