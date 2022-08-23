All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Security Service of Ukraine starts blocking virtual wallets of Russians who collect money for war in Ukraine

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 11:17

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:17 

The Security Service of Ukraine for the first time has blocked the virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who collected more than 800 thousand hryvnias [US$21,510] for the needs of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine press office

Quote: "At the initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine, a virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who sponsors the Russian war in Ukraine has been blocked. This man calls himself a volunteer, and from the beginning of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation he has collected money for the needs of the invading army."

 
PHOTO: THE SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Details: It is established that the culprit directed much of the donations to the purchase of military equipment for the forces of the so-called "people’s republics" in the occupied Donbas.

 

The funds were seized thanks to the evidence base collected by the Security Service of Ukraine investigators, as well as the help of foreign crypto companies.

Currently, these funds have been seized, and the issue of tracking and withdrawing them to Ukrainian jurisdiction is being resolved.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News