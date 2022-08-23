In Zaporizhzhia region, Russians blackmail people with hunger to speed up passport certification – resistance

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST, 2022, 12:26

PHOTO PIXABAY.COM

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian invaders blocked payments to low-income residents, demanding that they accept Russian passports.

Advertisement:

Source: National Resistance Centre

Quote from the Centre: "The occupying administration has blocked social payments to pensioners and beneficiaries, and the only condition for receiving payments from the Russian Federation is to obtain an occupier's passport."

Details: The Resistance reiterated that, according to the norms of international law, supporting quality of life in the occupied territories is the responsibility of the occupier; and the requirement to obtain a Russian passport is a war crime.

"Russians create a man-made famine to increase the rate of certification because people overwhelmingly refuse to take this waste paper voluntarily," the Centre for National Resistance summed up.

Details: It is also reported that Russians continue to take their own staff to the occupied territories because they do not trust local collaborators.

In particular, Aleksey Lysov who was responsible for cooperation with federal bodies from the governor of the Vologda Oblast became the so-called Deputy Head of the Council of Ministers for the Infrastructure of Zaporizhia Oblast".

And Evgeny Markelov who previously worked as a minor official in the Krasnodar Territory became the so-called deputy minister of Labour and social policy in the occupying government of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Resistance notes that in general, Russians hold almost all senior positions. In addition, the Russian government brings doctors, public utilities, and teachers to the occupied territories.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!