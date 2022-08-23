All Sections
Russian invaders killed 133 Ukrainian athletes – Ukraine's Minister of Youth and Sports

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 13:01

MAZURENKO ALONA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 13:01

Vadym Huttsait, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, claimed that Russian invaders have killed 133 Ukrainian athletes and coaches since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Minister of Youth and Sports on his Facebook page

Quote: "The flag will never be raised and the anthem will no longer be played in honour of their sporting victories again.

Russia invaded Ukraine and took their lives. One hundred and thirty-three athletes and coaches died on the battlefield and from enemy shells and bullets.

We will never forget them and never forgive the enemy. We will gain victories for the sake of the memory of our Angels."

Details: The Minister added that the "Sports Angels"  music video was created by the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

