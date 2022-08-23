All Sections
"No, we are volunteers": Ukrainian Intelligence publishes new guidelines used by Russian occupiers

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 13:11

UKRAINIAN PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 13:11

Ukrainian Intelligence has published "methodical recommendations" developed by the Russian occupying authorities for propaganda in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Source: press service of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Based on the document, the [pro-]Kremlin party "United Russia" has been identified as the only authority that supervises the work of the occupation administrations in the captured Ukrainian territories. Any other organisation can appear with the approval and strict control of Putin's party."

Details: The preamble states that "the document is distributed exclusively to instructors affiliated with the party leadership and cannot be shared with third parties."

According to the document published by the intelligence, the Russian occupiers are allowed to "collect material funds from the population", but it is forbidden to take food products and medicines due to frequent cases of poisoning.

The document also contains a list of frequently asked questions for the occupying forces:

I don't want to live in the Russian Federation - You're just afraid. The Russian Federation is a country of great opportunities (notify the military police);

Why do you do this, are you getting paid? - No, we are volunteers (not party members);

They say that the Russian Federation is poor - This is a lie, almost everyone can afford a personal car in the Russian Federation.

Why is military equipment located next to houses? - For your protection and safety. Does Zelenskyy hate us? – Zelenskyy does not decide anything, handlers from the USA do (here comes reiteration that he is a "drug addict");

Is everything calm in Crimea? - Yes, thanks to the Russian army, Crimeans have not heard the sounds of gunfire for a long time.

 
 
 
 
 
  
 

