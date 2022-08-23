All Sections
Projectile hits headquarters of so-called head of Donetsk People's Republic

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 13:22

MAZURENKO ALONA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 13:22

The occupying authorities in Donetsk and local propagandist media announced a direct hit on the headquarters of Denis Pushilin, the self-styled leader of the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic].

Source: Kremlin-aligned agency RIA Novosti

Details: The propagandist media report that a projectile hit the building in the centre of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

A fire started in the building.

At the same time, the Kremlin-aligned Interfax writes, with reference to its own sources, that Pushilin himself was not injured as a result of the strike, and he was in a safe place.

The unharmed "leader" even recorded a video message in front of the wrecked building.

скриншот из видео

