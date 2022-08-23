All Sections
Kharkiv under attack again – Mayor

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 August 2022, 13:27
On Tuesday, the Russian army fired on one of Kharkiv’s neighbourhoods for the second time. 

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Quote: "Artillery shelling of the Shevchenkivsky district is going on. Be careful."

Details: At 13:48, an all clear was sounded in Kharkiv and Oblast.

Background: On 23 August, Russian forces launched another attack on the city of Kharkiv, which celebrates the City Day today; Russian projectiles hit a private residential building in the Kyivskyi neighbourhood.

