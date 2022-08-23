All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kharkiv Day begins with Russian attacks and fire at a factory

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 23 August 2022, 07:45

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 07:45

On 23 August, Russian forces launched another attack on the city of Kharkiv, which today celebrates Kharkiv Day; Russian projectiles hit a private house in the Kyivskyi neighbourhood.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Suspilne 

Quote: "The morning began with an attack on the Kyivskyi neighbourhood. A private house was hit, but there are no casualties."

Details: Social media users also reported that a factory in Kharkiv was aflame on the morning of 23 August, though there were no explosions in its vicinity.

Yevhen Vasylenko, spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, told Suspilne that a five-storey building of an industrial facility in the Novobavarskyi neighbourhood had caught fire at around 04:40 this morning. The fire was contained by 06:35.
Background: On 23 August, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day as well as Kharkiv Day. The city of Kharkiv celebrates its 368th anniversary this year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News