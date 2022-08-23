Kharkiv Day begins with Russian attacks and fire at a factory

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 07:45

On 23 August, Russian forces launched another attack on the city of Kharkiv, which today celebrates Kharkiv Day; Russian projectiles hit a private house in the Kyivskyi neighbourhood.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Suspilne

Quote: "The morning began with an attack on the Kyivskyi neighbourhood. A private house was hit, but there are no casualties."

Details: Social media users also reported that a factory in Kharkiv was aflame on the morning of 23 August, though there were no explosions in its vicinity.

Yevhen Vasylenko, spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, told Suspilne that a five-storey building of an industrial facility in the Novobavarskyi neighbourhood had caught fire at around 04:40 this morning. The fire was contained by 06:35.

Background: On 23 August, Ukraine celebrates National Flag Day as well as Kharkiv Day. The city of Kharkiv celebrates its 368th anniversary this year.

