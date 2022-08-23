All Sections
750 rockets have been launched from occupied Crimea during the last six months – Zelenskyy

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 23 August 2022, 14:33
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, since 24 February, Russia has launched about 750 rockets from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Zelenskyy at the second summit of the Crimea Platform on 23 August

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Since 24th February, 750 rockets have been launched on our cities and communities from Crimea. They have destroyed, at the very least, hundreds of civilian facilities: schools, universities, residential buildings. Therefore, the restoration of Ukraine's control over the Crimean peninsula will be the biggest anti-war step in Europe."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine would return to Crimea to "fix everything that the occupiers have done". He noted that the degradation of Russia began with the seizure of Crimea, and that the mass terror after 24 February has become the logical conclusion of this process.

