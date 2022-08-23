All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovakia is ready to supply Ukraine with 30 infantry combat vehicles but is not considering providing tanks

European PravdaTuesday, 23 August 2022, 15:58
Slovakia is ready to supply Ukraine with 30 infantry combat vehicles but is not considering providing tanks

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 15:58

Flag of Slovakia. Photo: GettyImages

Slovakia will supply Ukraine with 30 BMP-1 infantry combat vehicles and will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany in exchange.

Advertisement:

Jaroslav Naď, the Minister of Defence of Slovakia, reported on this, as stated by European Pravda citing the Slovak news outlet Aktuality.

"We will receive at least one vehicle by the end of this year",  Nad' said concerning the arrival of Leopard 2A4 tanks in Slovakia.

Other German tanks are expected next year. The needed ammunition, spare parts and complex training will also be provided.

Nad' also refuted earlier reports that Slovakia will send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. "We are not considering the possibility of sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine at the moment", the Minister stated.

Earlier, Business Insider reported that it is possible that Slovakia may supply Ukraine with its tanks.

Before that, Nad' denied reports about Slovakia supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter planes.

At the beginning of July, Eduard Heger, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, suggested that Slovakia could supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter planes and Soviet tanks but refused to reveal the details of these discussions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: