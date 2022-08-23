All Sections
Slovakia is ready to supply Ukraine with 30 infantry combat vehicles but is not considering providing tanks

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 15:58

Flag of Slovakia. Photo: GettyImages

Slovakia will supply Ukraine with 30 BMP-1 infantry combat vehicles and will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany in exchange.

Jaroslav Naď, the Minister of Defence of Slovakia, reported on this, as stated by European Pravda citing the Slovak news outlet Aktuality.

"We will receive at least one vehicle by the end of this year",  Nad' said concerning the arrival of Leopard 2A4 tanks in Slovakia.

Other German tanks are expected next year. The needed ammunition, spare parts and complex training will also be provided.

Nad' also refuted earlier reports that Slovakia will send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. "We are not considering the possibility of sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine at the moment", the Minister stated.

Earlier, Business Insider reported that it is possible that Slovakia may supply Ukraine with its tanks.

Before that, Nad' denied reports about Slovakia supplying Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter planes.

At the beginning of July, Eduard Heger, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, suggested that Slovakia could supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter planes and Soviet tanks but refused to reveal the details of these discussions.

