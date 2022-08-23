All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


New explosions above Sevastopol, occupying administration claims a UAV was shot down

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 August 2022, 16:49
New explosions above Sevastopol, occupying administration claims a UAV was shot down

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 16:49 

Screenshot

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that the Air Defence system got activated and shot an unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky above Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Defence system got activated and shot down a UAV above the sea. Everything is fine, please remain calm".

Background:

  • During the last few days explosions have been occurring in Sevastopol but nobody makes public comments on them. Razvozhayev only once reported that the Air Defence system was activated in Sevastopol.
  • On 22 August, the occupying administration of Sevastopol started to inspect bomb shelters after series of explosions, despite assuring the population of the reliability of the Air Defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: