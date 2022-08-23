New explosions above Sevastopol, occupying administration claims a UAV was shot down

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 16:49

Screenshot

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that the Air Defence system got activated and shot an unmanned aerial vehicle in the sky above Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "The Air Defence system got activated and shot down a UAV above the sea. Everything is fine, please remain calm".

Background:

During the last few days explosions have been occurring in Sevastopol but nobody makes public comments on them. Razvozhayev only once reported that the Air Defence system was activated in Sevastopol.

On 22 August, the occupying administration of Sevastopol started to inspect bomb shelters after series of explosions, despite assuring the population of the reliability of the Air Defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.