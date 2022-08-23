All Sections
Dugina's death: Russia is investigating the involvement of other persons, in addition to Ukrainian woman

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 18:13

The Investigative Committee of the aggressor country reports that they plan to put a Ukrainian woman, Natalia Vovk, on the wanted list, and that they are also investigating the involvement of other persons in the death of the daughter of "Putin’s ideologue", Darya Dugina.

Source: TASS, citing the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Quote from the Investigative Committee: "The investigation plans to put Natalia Vovk on the wanted list. Other persons involved in the commission of the specified crime are being identified."

Details: Vovk's garage and apartment in Moscow are being searched. The Investigative Committee also reports that it has questioned Dugina's relatives, festival participants and staff, and is studying CCTV footage.

Background:

  • On 20 August, a car exploded with Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin’s ideologue", Alexander Dugin.
  • Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, stressed that Ukraine is not involved in the bombing of propagandist Darya Dugina
  • The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claims that the assassination of Dariya Dugina was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services, and that a Ukrainian woman, Natalia Vovk, is guilty of the explosion; they claim she served in the Azov Regiment.
  • Azov fighters deny that Vovk was a member of the regiment.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that the murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin’s ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, was carried out by the Russian secret services and that Ukraine has nothing to do with it.
  • On 23 August, the Kremlin has turned the Moscow farewell to Darya Dugina, daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin, into an event where attendees showed their loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his plans to destroy Ukraine.

