Dugina's death: Russia is investigating the involvement of other persons, in addition to Ukrainian woman

The Investigative Committee of the aggressor country reports that they plan to put a Ukrainian woman, Natalia Vovk, on the wanted list, and that they are also investigating the involvement of other persons in the death of the daughter of "Putin’s ideologue", Darya Dugina.

Source: TASS, citing the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Quote from the Investigative Committee: "The investigation plans to put Natalia Vovk on the wanted list. Other persons involved in the commission of the specified crime are being identified."

Details: Vovk's garage and apartment in Moscow are being searched. The Investigative Committee also reports that it has questioned Dugina's relatives, festival participants and staff, and is studying CCTV footage.

Background:

