Ukrainian Security Council on Dugina’s murder: This is Russia’s work, it is not our method

OLENA ROSHCHINA – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 08:37

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has said that the murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of the Kremlin ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, was executed by Russian secret services and that Ukraine has nothing to do with it.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on air on 24 Kanal (Channel 24) on 22 August

Quote from Danilov: "We couldn’t care less about this person, they really didn’t matter to us. The FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation] did this, and they’re going to be saying that it was someone from our side who did it.

We don’t work like that. Our men and women have more important tasks. We are not at all involved in the explosion that killed this woman – it’s the work of the Russian secret services."

Details: Danilov said that Darya Dugina and her father both criticised Russia’s so-called "special operation" in Ukraine for being too protracted. Meanwhile, the Russian secret services are beginning to get rid of people who criticise Russia’s military "successes" in the war.

"Our Security Service has nothing to do with it," the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council stressed.

Background:

