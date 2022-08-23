All Sections
Ukrainian Security Council on Dugina’s murder: This is Russia’s work, it is not our method

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 23 August 2022, 08:37
Oleksiy Danilov, photo by Dmytro Larin, UP

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has said that the murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of the Kremlin ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, was executed by Russian secret services and that Ukraine has nothing to do with it.

Source: Oleksii Danilov on air on 24 Kanal (Channel 24) on 22 August

Quote from Danilov: "We couldn’t care less about this person, they really didn’t matter to us. The FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation] did this, and they’re going to be saying that it was someone from our side who did it.

We don’t work like that. Our men and women have more important tasks. We are not at all involved in the explosion that killed this woman – it’s the work of the Russian secret services."

Details: Danilov said that Darya Dugina and her father both criticised Russia’s so-called "special operation" in Ukraine for being too protracted. Meanwhile, the Russian secret services are beginning to get rid of people who criticise Russia’s military "successes" in the war.

"Our Security Service has nothing to do with it," the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council stressed.

Background:

  • On 20 August, Darya Dugina, the daughter of "Putin’s ideologue" Aleksandr Dugin, was killed when her car exploded near the village of Bolshie Vyazyomy, on the outskirts of Moscow.
  • The Office of the President of Ukraine stressed that Ukraine was not involved in Dugina’s murder.
  • Russian investigators claimed that the car in which Dugina was travelling was detonated remotely. The FSB claims that the assassination of Darya Dugina was orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services. In particular, they blamed the explosion on Natalia Vovk, who has allegedly served in the Azov Regiment, though soldiers from the Azov Regiment have denied this.
  • Following Dugina’s death, Russian propagandists have called for renewed attacks on Ukraine. Dugina’s father said he does not just want revenge but "victory".
  • Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation (the Russian parliament), said that the so-called National Republican Army (NRA) has claimed responsibility for the murder of Dugina. Later he said that those who detonated Dugina’s car believed that her father was travelling in the vehicle.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Darya Dugina the Order For Courage posthumously.

