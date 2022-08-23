New explosions in Russia: ammunition caught fire "due to the heat"; evacuation has started

YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 18:20

In Belgorod Oblast in Russia, ammunition is on fire and the population is being evacuated. Local authorities claim that the "lens effect" allegedly caused a fire under the bright sunshine.

Source: Viacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "Due to hot weather, [the lens effect occurred] near the village of Tymonove; ammunition which hadn’t been neutralised by sappers caught fire".

Details: Gladkov states that "there are no victims".

He claims that some of the villagers evacuated on their own, while others were taken to a health resort.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!