New explosions in Russia: ammunition caught fire "due to the heat"; evacuation has started
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 18:20
YEVHEN KIZILOV – TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 18:20
In Belgorod Oblast in Russia, ammunition is on fire and the population is being evacuated. Local authorities claim that the "lens effect" allegedly caused a fire under the bright sunshine.
Source: Viacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram
Quote: "Due to hot weather, [the lens effect occurred] near the village of Tymonove; ammunition which hadn’t been neutralised by sappers caught fire".
Details: Gladkov states that "there are no victims".
He claims that some of the villagers evacuated on their own, while others were taken to a health resort.
