"Tomorrow is an important day for our adversary as well": Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 21:38

ROMAN PETRENKO TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 21:38

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Ukrainians to be careful on Independence Day, 24 August, due to possible provocations and massive shelling by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video message

Quote by Zelenskyy: "Tomorrow is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our adversary. We must be aware that tomorrow disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services will do everything to protect people - as much as possible. And we will certainly respond to any manifestation of Russian terror.

But please be extra careful tomorrow. Please observe the curfew. Heed the air warning signals. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: we must all achieve victory together."

Background:

