All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Tomorrow is an important day for our adversary as well": Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians

Roman PetrenkoTuesday, 23 August 2022, 21:38
Tomorrow is an important day for our adversary as well: Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians

ROMAN PETRENKO TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 21:38

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Ukrainians to be careful on Independence Day, 24 August, due to possible provocations and massive shelling by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video message

Advertisement:

Quote by Zelenskyy: "Tomorrow is an important day for all of us. And that is why this day, unfortunately, is also important for our adversary. We must be aware that tomorrow disgusting Russian provocations and brutal strikes are possible.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence, special services will do everything to protect people - as much as possible. And we will certainly respond to any manifestation of Russian terror.

But please be extra careful tomorrow. Please observe the curfew. Heed the air warning signals. Pay attention to official announcements. And remember: we must all achieve victory together."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: