Russia reduces its naval fleet in Black Sea – Operational Command Pivden (South)
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 04:37
WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 04:47
The Russian naval group in the Black Sea has reduced its presence.
Source: According to the report, the warship group of the Russian fleet has been reduced to 10 units manoeuvring along the Crimean coast.
Advertisement:
Among them are four missile carriers, one of which is a submarine armed with 28 high-precision Kalibr missiles, ready to launch an attack on the entire territory of Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.