Russia reduces its naval fleet in Black Sea – Operational Command Pivden (South)

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 04:47

The Russian naval group in the Black Sea has reduced its presence.

Source: According to the report, the warship group of the Russian fleet has been reduced to 10 units manoeuvring along the Crimean coast.

Among them are four missile carriers, one of which is a submarine armed with 28 high-precision Kalibr missiles, ready to launch an attack on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

