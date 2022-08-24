Russia reduces its naval fleet in Black Sea – Operational Command Pivden (South)

WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 04:47

The Russian naval group in the Black Sea has reduced its presence.

Source: According to the report, the warship group of the Russian fleet has been reduced to 10 units manoeuvring along the Crimean coast.

Advertisement:

Among them are four missile carriers, one of which is a submarine armed with 28 high-precision Kalibr missiles, ready to launch an attack on the entire territory of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.