Ukrainian Armed Forces force Russian troops to flee on Sloviansk front – General Staff report

OLHA HLUSHCHENKO – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 07:16

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have deployed their firepower to carry out an attack on Russian troops on the Sloviansk front, forcing them to flee.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 August 2022

Advertisement:

Details: Russia continues to deploy separate units from the Western Military District on the Sivershchyna front, in particular in parts of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (in Russia) near the Russian-Ukrainian border, in order to demonstrate their presence in the area and pin down the Ukrainian Defence Forces [and therefore prevent them from being transferred to other, more active fronts - ed.]. Russian troops shelled the village of Tovstodubove in Sumy Oblast using tubed artillery.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces have engaged in hostilities in order to maintain their current positions.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians used tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Odnorobivka, Karasivka, Borshchova, Peremoha, Ruska Lozova, Zamulivka, Bazaliivka, Pushkarne, Mospanove, Slobozhanske, Husarivka and Chepil and conducted airstrikes near Mospanove, Husarivka and Prudianka. They used UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance near Dementiivka.

Russian forces shelled areas near Krasnopillia and Mazanivka on the Sloviansk front, and attempted to conduct reconnaissance near Bohorodychne. The Ukrainian Armed Forces detected the Russians and fired on them, forcing them to flee.

On the Donetsk front, Russian occupying forces are continuing to focus their efforts on the Avdiivka and Bakhmut fronts in particular.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians used tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Siversk, Zakitne and Rozdolivka, and used UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance near Zvanivka and Raihorodok.

The cities of Bakhmut and Soledar and the villages of Zaitseve and Bilohorivka came under Russian fire on the Bakhmut front. The Russians tried to wage offensive battles on Bakhmut and Kodema but failed to make gains.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians used various types of artillery to fire on areas near Marinka, Pisky, Netailove, Krasnohorivka and Zalizne and carried out an airstrike near Nevelske. They attempted to advance on Pisky and Nevelske, but were unsuccessful.

Areas in and around Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar came under Russian fire on the Novopavlivka front.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians used artillery of various calibres to fire on areas in and around Mali Shcherbaky, Shevchenko, Zaliznychne, Chervone, Vremivka, Olhivske and Orestopil and carried out airstrikes near Olhivske and Novopil. They also used UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance near Shcherbaky, Stepove and Vasylivka.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their efforts on the Pivdennyi Buh front on maintaining control over the currently occupied areas and preventing the Ukrainian Defence Forces from carrying out manoeuvres or counteroffensive operations.

Russian forces used tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Stepova Dolyna, Nova Zoria, Tavriiske, Zasillia, Novomykolaivka, Shyroke, Kobzartsi, Partyzanske, Lozove, Bila Krynytsia, Dobrianka, Osokorivka, Potomkyne and Trudoliubivka. Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes near Potomkyne and Lozove. In addition, the Russian used UAVs to carry out aerial reconnaissance in and around Sukhyi Stavok and Velyke Artakove.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!