Ukrainian forces bring down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 08:16

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Air Force brought down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter on one of the fronts in eastern Ukraine on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Facebook

Quote from the Air Force: "Units of the anti-aircraft missiles forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 'demilitarised' a Ka-52 helicopter belonging to the occupiers around 01:00 on 24 August on one of the eastern fronts."

Details: The Air Force Command also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day.

Background: Over the course of 23 August, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed five Russian UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!