All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces bring down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 August 2022, 08:16
Ukrainian forces bring down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 08:16

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Air Force brought down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter on one of the fronts in eastern Ukraine on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote from the Air Force: "Units of the anti-aircraft missiles forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 'demilitarised' a Ka-52 helicopter belonging to the occupiers around 01:00 on 24 August on one of the eastern fronts."

Details: The Air Force Command also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day.

Background: Over the course of 23 August, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed five Russian UAVs and a Ka-52 helicopter.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: