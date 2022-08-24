All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Those fighting for independence know it tastes of blood and death

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 08:41

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 08:41

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has released a video featuring Ukrainian soldiers to mark Ukraine's Independence Day. In it, Zaluzhnyi states that independence tastes of earth, blood, death and tears.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "What does independence feel like? Those who are fighting for it know its taste. It's the taste of the earth eating into your skin. The taste of blood and death that saturates the air. The salty taste of tears.

Independence is a responsibility that you bear. You go into a battle knowing that not everyone will survive it. They will stay with you forever, those who live and those who die. On your conscience. In your memory."

Details: Zaluzhnyi underscored that Ukraine's independence has a voice, the voice of our ancestors and of our children.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "Independence is only ever possible when people are prepared to fight for it. I am grateful to you, the defenders of Ukraine! It is an honour to serve alongside you. Eternal memory to the fallen heroes! Eternal glory to those who live! Glory to Ukraine!"

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
01:40
Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)
All News