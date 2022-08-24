All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Those fighting for independence know it tastes of blood and death

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 August 2022, 08:41
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has released a video featuring Ukrainian soldiers to mark Ukraine's Independence Day. In it, Zaluzhnyi states that independence tastes of earth, blood, death and tears.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "What does independence feel like? Those who are fighting for it know its taste. It's the taste of the earth eating into your skin. The taste of blood and death that saturates the air. The salty taste of tears.

Independence is a responsibility that you bear. You go into a battle knowing that not everyone will survive it. They will stay with you forever, those who live and those who die. On your conscience. In your memory."

Details: Zaluzhnyi underscored that Ukraine's independence has a voice, the voice of our ancestors and of our children.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "Independence is only ever possible when people are prepared to fight for it. I am grateful to you, the defenders of Ukraine! It is an honour to serve alongside you. Eternal memory to the fallen heroes! Eternal glory to those who live! Glory to Ukraine!"

