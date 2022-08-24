Occupiers claim about "arrival" at shop in Donetsk

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 11:23

Oleksii Kulemzin, the so-called "mayor" of Donetsk, reports on the firing of the Galaktyka store on the outskirts of the city.

Source: collaborator Kulemzin on Telegram; Russian state-owned news outlet Tass.

Quote from Kulemzin: "A direct hit to the Galaxy store in the Shyrokyi neighbourhood. Information about the victims and the extent of the destruction is being clarified."

Details: According to the collaborator, the fire started as a result of shelling. The area of ​​the fire, which was previously pre-established, is 5 thousand square metres. Kulemzin blames the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack.

