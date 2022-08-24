Scholz, Macron and Draghi congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 15:48

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy have publicly congratulated Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of its independence.

As reported by European Pravda.

French President Emmanuel Macron began his video message with the words "Ukrainiki, Ukraintsi" [Ukrainian women and men – ed.] in Ukrainian, before continuing in French. He notes that the Ukrainian nation has transformed and strengthened over the 31 last years, and emphasises that France will always support the choice that Ukrainians made in 1991.

"This is how we see international relations and the international system... Every nation has the right to decide for itself," Macron emphasised.

He noted that half a year ago, Russia decided to start this war by its own choice, that initially the Kremlin had hoped for a lightning victory – but clearly underestimated the unity and courage of Ukrainians.

"This 24 August should be a day of hope and unity for Ukrainians – and for countries that support Ukraine. You already have our support and you can continue to count on support from all of us... Protecting the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now means protecting the stability of our world. This means rejecting the fact that international relations can be determined by force and chaos," the French president emphasises.

He adds that Ukrainians can be proud of their achievements in the development of their own state during the 31 years of independence and their exceptional resistance now.

"We support Ukraine. We are on your side and will continue to be so in the future," Macron concludes, again in Ukrainian.

In his video message, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz notes that Ukraine has been paying a high price for its resistance every day for half a year now, and that he still recollects the images of Irpin, destroyed by the war.

"Our thoughts are with the people who remain under occupation and have to live and suffer there. We are thinking about the heroes of Ukraine, the women and men who have already been defending their homeland for six months. Your passion inspires us," says Olaf Scholz.

He said that the next day he was to meet with the Ukrainian soldiers who had come to Germany to master the new tanks that will soon be transferred to Ukraine (most likely referring to the Gepard anti-aircraft guns).

"We will continue to supply weapons, train Ukrainians, help financially, impose sanctions and help with reconstruction," the Federal Chancellor said.

"Your courage, your desire to live in a free, sovereign country and your commitment to European values are an inspiration to all of us. Italy supports your people, the families of the killed and injured, and the millions of those who had to leave their homes," says Mario Draghi in his greeting.

He recalled that Italy has welcomed thousands of Ukrainians who needed temporary protection, and has provided and continues to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine.

"We want to help you defend yourself and achieve lasting peace, on the terms you will consider acceptable," the Italian prime minister said.

He expressed special gratitude to the leadership of Ukraine for their efforts to remove the blockade on the export of Ukrainian crops through the Black Sea.

"As I said during my last visit to Kyiv, we will rebuild everything, together. We will continue to be by your side along this path," concludes Mario Draghi.

It will be recalled that in mid-June, the leaders of the three countries unexpectedly arrived on a joint visit to Kyiv, which played a very important role in Ukraine subsequently receiving the status of candidate for EU membership. Later, in a comment to the media, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that it was Macron who had helped convince German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the need to grant Ukraine candidate status.



