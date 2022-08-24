All Sections
"Made in Russia": missile launched at Kharkiv explodes in the air

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 16:43

The missile that Russia had launched at Kharkiv on 23 August exploded in the air, probably due to a technical malfunction.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Police of Kharkiv oblast, on Facebook 

Quote from Bolvinov: "Last night, all Kharkiv residents heard an explosion in the very centre of the city. Fortunately, there were no injuries! Fragments of a missile, supposedly an Iskander, were found in the attic of the house after the fire. Many people noticed that the building was not destroyed. The fact is that the missile exploded in the air. You can immediately see that it was made in Russia."

 
 
 

Details: According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the missile probably exploded due to a technical malfunction. Investigators are working on the site to record the facts of the strike, removing the debris.

