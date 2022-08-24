All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Made in Russia": missile launched at Kharkiv explodes in the air

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 24 August 2022, 16:43
Made in Russia: missile launched at Kharkiv explodes in the air

UKRAINSKA PRAVDAWEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:43

The missile that Russia had launched at Kharkiv on 23 August exploded in the air, probably due to a technical malfunction.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Police of Kharkiv oblast, on Facebook 

Advertisement:

Quote from Bolvinov: "Last night, all Kharkiv residents heard an explosion in the very centre of the city. Fortunately, there were no injuries! Fragments of a missile, supposedly an Iskander, were found in the attic of the house after the fire. Many people noticed that the building was not destroyed. The fact is that the missile exploded in the air. You can immediately see that it was made in Russia."

 
 
 

Details: According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the missile probably exploded due to a technical malfunction. Investigators are working on the site to record the facts of the strike, removing the debris.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: