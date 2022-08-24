Pace of Russia’s offensive slows as it gets exhausted – Ukrainian intelligence

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:16

Ukrainian intelligence finds that the pace of Russia’s offensive has considerably slowed down due to the depletion of the country’s resources.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, quoting Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Budanov: "Russia has significantly slowed down the pace of its offensive. This is because the resources of the Russian Federation are significantly depleted."

Details: Budanov added that Russian military personnel are also getting morally and psychologically worn out by [taking part in] military action.

He said that the destruction of Russian military equipment in Crimea has forced the Russians to take stock. They have begun to realise that their army is not as powerful as they might have believed and that their much-touted air defence systems are not capable of protecting the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Budanov believes that the war has revealed that the Russian army is "far from being the world’s second, or even fourth, army".

When asked whether it is possible to say that the war has reached a breaking point that Budanov predicted earlier, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence replied: "There’s still time until the end of August".

