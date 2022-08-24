All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pace of Russia’s offensive slows as it gets exhausted – Ukrainian intelligence

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:16

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:16

Ukrainian intelligence finds that the pace of Russia’s offensive has considerably slowed down due to the depletion of the country’s resources.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, quoting Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Budanov: "Russia has significantly slowed down the pace of its offensive. This is because the resources of the Russian Federation are significantly depleted."

Details: Budanov added that Russian military personnel are also getting morally and psychologically worn out by [taking part in] military action.

He said that the destruction of Russian military equipment in Crimea has forced the Russians to take stock. They have begun to realise that their army is not as powerful as they might have believed and that their much-touted air defence systems are not capable of protecting the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Budanov believes that the war has revealed that the Russian army is "far from being the world’s second, or even fourth, army".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

When asked whether it is possible to say that the war has reached a breaking point that Budanov predicted earlier, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence replied: "There’s still time until the end of August".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

More explosions at Russian storage points near Russian-occupied Melitopol – Mayor

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

Chechen leader Kadyrov now officially suspect in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant produces electricity for Ukraine's needs again

Lukashenko threatens West that Belarusian aircraft to carry Russian nuclear weapons

Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy base of Russian army in Kadiivka, killing two hundred Russian Airborne troops – head of Luhansk RMA

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:12
Ukrainian air defence activated near Zaporizhzhia – Oblast Military Administration
20:45
More explosions at Russian storage points near Russian-occupied Melitopol – Mayor
20:00
Borrell calls the situation around the ZNPP "extremely concerning"
19:44
Government purchases enough drugs for protection in case of nuclear accident – Healthcare Minister
19:42
Drawing attention to Ukraine: Zelenskyy discusses cooperation with TV host Jimmy Fallon
18:58
First letters from POWs arrive in Ukraine – Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
18:32
Dnipropetrovsk region: Woman wounded after Russian attack; property damage observed
18:29
Occupiers try to resume offensive on Sloviansk front – General Staff
18:05
Lithuania to buy 37 kamikaze drones for Ukraine
17:45
Ukraine appeals to UNESCO regarding children being oppressed in occupied territories
All News