All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pace of Russia’s offensive slows as it gets exhausted – Ukrainian intelligence

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 24 August 2022, 17:16
Pace of Russia’s offensive slows as it gets exhausted – Ukrainian intelligence

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:16

Ukrainian intelligence finds that the pace of Russia’s offensive has considerably slowed down due to the depletion of the country’s resources.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, quoting Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Advertisement:

Quote from Budanov: "Russia has significantly slowed down the pace of its offensive. This is because the resources of the Russian Federation are significantly depleted."

Details: Budanov added that Russian military personnel are also getting morally and psychologically worn out by [taking part in] military action.

He said that the destruction of Russian military equipment in Crimea has forced the Russians to take stock. They have begun to realise that their army is not as powerful as they might have believed and that their much-touted air defence systems are not capable of protecting the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Budanov believes that the war has revealed that the Russian army is "far from being the world’s second, or even fourth, army".

When asked whether it is possible to say that the war has reached a breaking point that Budanov predicted earlier, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence replied: "There’s still time until the end of August".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: