Zelenskyy offers to hold UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 19:00

During his speech at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine proposed to hold the Future Summit under the auspices of the United Nations in Kyiv next year.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "António Guterres, the UN Secretary General, wants to organise the Future Summit next year. We support this initiative and confirm again: to build our common future, it is necessary to leave in the dustbin of history what prevented humanity from living in peace, namely aggression and colonial ambitions"

Details: He added that currently, Russia is showing aggression and colonial ambitions.

"It would be symbolic to hold this summit in Ukraine, in the country where it is yet to be decided whether there will be a future at all. This issue is also being resolved at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in our seaports, in Donbass and Crimea. Our independence is your security," the President emphasised.

Earlier, it was reported that Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s representative in the UN Security Council tried to block the participation of the President of Ukraine via video communication during the meeting on Wednesday, but his proposal did not see any support.

Background: In April, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a remote speech at a meeting of the UN Security Council, emphasised that the organisation can be dissolved if it proves unable to stop the war and war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Read more: Three ways to save the UN: how to deprive the Russian Federation of veto rights in the Security Council

