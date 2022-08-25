All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Kakhovka bridge again – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 03:05

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a new strike on the Kakhovka bridge in southern Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Details: The aftermath of the strike has yet to be confirmed.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out four strikes on concentrations of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment in the Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast); they also struck a Russian air defence system in Nova Kakhovka (also Kherson Oblast).

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces in southern Ukraine killed 12 Russian soldiers and destroyed three armoured vehicles and an ammunition storage point. They also struck a command and observation post of the 33rd Motor Rifle Regiment and the 7th military base.

Russia’s total losses have yet to be confirmed.

Previously: A week ago the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridge at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which Russian forces managed to rebuild. On 22 August, Operational Command Pivden (South) also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also "adjusted the carrying capacity of the Kakhovka bridge" [i.e., they struck the Kakhovka Bridge to prevent the Russian forces from using it to transport military equipment and personnel - ed.]

