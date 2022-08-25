All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Kakhovka bridge again – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 03:05
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Kakhovka bridge again – Operational Command Pivden (South)

THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 03:05

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a new strike on the Kakhovka bridge in southern Ukraine.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: The aftermath of the strike has yet to be confirmed.

Ukrainian aircraft carried out four strikes on concentrations of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment in the Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast); they also struck a Russian air defence system in Nova Kakhovka (also Kherson Oblast).

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces in southern Ukraine killed 12 Russian soldiers and destroyed three armoured vehicles and an ammunition storage point. They also struck a command and observation post of the 33rd Motor Rifle Regiment and the 7th military base.

Russia’s total losses have yet to be confirmed.

Previously: A week ago the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the bridge at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which Russian forces managed to rebuild. On 22 August, Operational Command Pivden (South) also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also "adjusted the carrying capacity of the Kakhovka bridge" [i.e., they struck the Kakhovka Bridge to prevent the Russian forces from using it to transport military equipment and personnel - ed.]

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
All News
Advertisement: