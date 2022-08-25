Russian forces use banned munitions to fire on Kryvyi Rih

THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 04:16

Russian forces have used cluster munitions in an attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih (in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast). The Russians used a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system to fire the munitions.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. The Metalurhiynyi neighbourhood was struck several times using a Tornado-S MLRS (firing range of up to 120 kilometres) which used cluster munitions. The aftermath [of the attack] is being ascertained. All services are operating [at the scene]."

Background: International treaties prohibit the use of cluster munitions due to their wide-ranging and indiscriminate detonation mode and the long-term danger they pose to civilians.

