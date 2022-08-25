All Sections
Air-raid sirens sounded 189 times on Independence Day, with air-raids lasting 14 hour

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 August 2022, 07:50

OLENA ROSHCHINA — THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST, 2022, 07:50

Air-raid sirens sounded a total of 189 times on Ukraine’s Independence Day and air-raids lasted from 3 to 14 hours in different regions.

Source: Two "Map of air-raid sirens" channels on Telegram

Details: Air-raid sirens were sounded from 6 times in the western regions of Ukraine to 12 times in the Poltava and Kirovohrad oblasts on 24 August. In Kyiv, the sirens sounded 7 times on Independence Day.

Кількість та тривалість повітряних тривог за 24.08.2022
Map of air-raid sirens"

In terms of duration, the longest alarms were in Zaporizhzhia (14 hours), Dnipropetrovsk (13 hours) and Kharkiv (11 hours) oblasts. In the Luhansk oblast, the air-raid sirens have not stopped sounding.

Тривалість та кількість сигналів тривог за 24.08.2022

Officially confirmed attacks or rocket strikes:

  • Poltava Oblast (Myrhorod);
  • Kharkiv Oblast (Kharkiv, Mala Danylivka, Derhachi);
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nikopol, Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro districts);
  • Khmelnytskyi Oblast (Shepetivka district);
  • Mykolaiv Oblast (Mykolaiv, Bashtanska, Bereznehuvatska, Novobuzka communities)
  • Zaporozhzhia Oblast (Zaporozhzhia);
  • Sumy Oblast (Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Bilopillia communities);
  • Chernihiv Oblast (Chernihiv district);
  • Donetsk Oblast (line of demarcation).

In addition, a wave of false reports about explosions swept through Ukraine, in Bila Tserkva, Rivne, Zhytomyr Oblast and Kharkiv.

There were also fake reports of mining of infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and Kiev.

At the same time, it was reported that on 24 August there were explosions in Russian-occupied territories:

  • Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast (Russian ammunition depot);
  • Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast (occupiers' base);
  • Kakhovskyi district, Kherson Oblast (Russian military base);
  • Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast (ammunition depot and base of the invaders);
  • Beryslavskyi district, Kherson Oblast (information is being confirme).

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
