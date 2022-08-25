People in occupied Mariupol do not want to participate in so-called "referendum" – Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate

ALONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 13:06

The occupiers estimate that about 5-7% of Mariupol residents are willing to come to the "polling stations" and "vote" in the so-called "referendum".

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "In temporarily occupied Mariupol, small groups of local collaborators (mostly consisting of 2-3 women) are continuing to carry out a population census in all districts of occupied Mariupol. The purpose of such a "census" is to establish the actual number of people remaining in the city.

These groups visit all apartments and private residences. During the census, they demand to provide personal documents with registration. They also try to find out the whereabouts of their closest relatives. Officially they say that they are establishing the places of residence of people in order to provide them with light and gas.

In unofficial conversations, it is acknowledged that the majority of the surveyed population in occupied Mariupol is refusing to participate in a possible "referendum" or is not directly answering the question of whether they will participate in the said event.

According to their estimates, only about 5-7% of the respondents clearly expressed their willingness to come to the "polling stations" and "vote". The vast majority of citizens that remains in the city are people aged 45-70."

Details: According to the collaborators themselves, the people of Mariupol are embittered towards both the Russian Federation and the representatives of the occupation administrations.

The census of the population and potential "voters" is still ongoing, but the decision regarding the "referendum" itself and the date when it will be held have not been finalised in the Kremlin.

It is unlikely that it will actually be held, as announced, on 11 September.

Currently, the occupying authorities in Mariupol are trying not to raise the topic of the "referendum" and are concentrating on PR campaigns to promote the results of work on "providing the population with social assistance, food products and preparation for the winter period."

In addition, from 1 September, the occupying authorities will stop providing the surviving residents of Mariupol with so-called "humanitarian aid" - cheap sets of products (cereals, canned food), which allowed people to at least somehow overcome hunger and poverty.

One of the reasons for the decrease in "help" is the low demand among Mariupol residents for obtaining Russian citizenship.

