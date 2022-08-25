All Sections
The occupiers cut off power to hospitals by shelling ZNPP; patients' lives are at risk – Minister of Health of Ukraine

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 16:26

Diana Krechetova, Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, some hospitals in the temporarily occupied cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were left without electricity.

This was reported by the Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko.

Liashko reported that medical institutions are currently unable to perform their core functions properly. He also stated that the actions of the Russian occupiers amount to genocide, because the lives of many people who are in hospital for injuries sustained  during the war are at risk.

"The terrorist country continues to commit genocide! The most valuable thing is under threat - the lives of people who are currently in operating rooms, on ventilators, in intensive care units in Kherson and part of Zaporizhzhia regions.

By shutting down the power in our hospitals, the Russian Federation is once again showing the world its true face - the face of a terrorist," Liashko emphasised.

 
Photo: ChinaImages/Depositphotos

The Health Minister also added that since the beginning of the full-scale war, his Ministry has provided medical facilities with 334 power generators.

"After all, when a terrorist is next to you, you need to be ready for anything," the minister emphasised.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the danger at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is now "100% real".

