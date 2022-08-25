All Sections
Power goes out in Enerhodar, Melitopol and Kherson; Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "reconnected"

OLENA ROSHCHINA – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 13:23

There is no water supply or electricity after a Russian attack in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is located.

Source: Dmytro Orlov, the Mayor of Enerhodar; RIA Novosti; Yevhen Yevtushenko, the Head of Nikopol District Military Administration

Quote: "Enerhodar is once again on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Today, as a result of Russian attacks, the city is completely cut off from electricity and water."

Details: The official city authorities are assessing how critical the situation is and whether it is possible to rectify it quickly. 

Meanwhile, the Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet RIA Novosti, citing the occupying administration, reported that safety systems were activated at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) following a power failure. Subsequently, the NPP was "reconnected".

Power has been cut off in Melitopol, Kherson and several other towns and villages in Kherson Oblast. Water supply has also been cut off in Kherson.

Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council, reported that "Kherson has lost power. Therefore, water supply and communications have also been cut off". The occupiers are allegedly promising to restore the energy supply within the next two days.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, said of the situation in Enerhodar that the occupiers "are burning woods not far from the yacht club, causing panic among residents on both banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir". 

Update: Later on Thursday, the occupiers announced that power has been restored in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

