Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attempts to advance on 4 fronts – General Staff report

STANISLAV POHORILOV – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 18:47

Russian occupying forces attempted to advance on the Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine have decisively repelled their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 25 August 2022

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is an ongoing threat of Russian missile strikes and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus.

Russia continues to maintain units of its troops on the Sivershchyna front, in the areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (Russia) near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia’s goal is to demonstrate the presence of its forces in the area and to pin down the Ukrainian Defence Forces [therefore preventing them from being transferred to other, more active fronts - ed.].

The Russians used tubed artillery to shell civilian infrastructure in areas in and around Hai, Zaliznyi Mist and Hirsk in Chernihiv Oblast and Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda and Stukalkivka in Sumy Oblast. They used UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance near the Ukrainian state border.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces used tank guns, as well as tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Odnorobivka, Tsupivka, Prudianka, Bazaliivka, Tsyrkuny, Petrivka, Velyki Prokhody, Pytomnyk, Ivanivka, Korobochkyne, Slobozhanske and Chepil. Russian aircraft conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Pytomnyk, Pryshyb and Zalyman.

Russian forces also made an unsuccessful attempt to advance on Petrivka, where they suffered losses and were forced to retreat. They continue to actively conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area.

On the Sloviansk front, the Russians deployed tank guns, tubed artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to fire on areas near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Dolyna and Dibrivne.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have successfully repelled a Russian attempt to advance near Dolyna and Dmytrivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, areas in and around Spirne, Zvanivka, Siversk and Pryshyb came under Russian fire. The Russians made an attempt to advance near Staryi Karavan, but were unsuccessful and retreated.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops continued to fire on areas in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve and Kodema. Soledar, Yakovlivka, Zaitseve and Kodema suffered Russian airstrikes.

Russian occupying forces carried out offensive and assault operations in an attempt to advance near Kodema and Bakhmutske, but suffered losses and retreated.

Russian forces attempted to push back the Ukrainian troops on the Avdiivka front using aircraft, tank guns, tubed artillery and MLRS. They also attempted to strike crucial military and civilian infrastructure targets in and around Avdiivka, Mar’inka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Zalizne and Oleksandropil.

The Russians also attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence near Pervomaiske; they were pushed back by Ukrainian troops and were forced to retreat.

Russian forces fired on areas in the vicinity of Pavlivka, Yelyzavetivka and Novomykhailivka on the Novopavlivka front, and carried out airstrikes near Volodymyrivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian troops fired on the positions of Ukrainian forces near Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shevchenko and Olhivske. Russian aircraft carried out strikes on areas in and around Orikhiv, Huliaipilske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

Russian forces on the Pivdennyi Buh front focused their efforts on maintaining their current positions and firing on Ukrainian army units. They continued to fire along the entire line of contact using tank guns, as well as tubed and rocket artillery and delivered an airstrike near Bila Krynytsia.

The Russians attempted a reconnaissance-in-force operation near Blahodatne, but were forced to retreat with losses. Likewise, the Russian forces attempted to advance in the vicinity of Tavriiske but were pushed back with fierce response of the Ukrainian troops, which forced the occupiers to retreat.

