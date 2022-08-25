During phone call, Presidents of Ukraine and US discuss how to speed up Ukraine's victory

STANISLAV POHORILOV – THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 19:55

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter; President Joe Biden on Twitter

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I had a great conversation with US President Joe Biden. I thanked him for the unwavering support of the United States for the Ukrainian people in both financial and security spheres."

Details: The presidents discussed Ukraine’s further steps to victory over Russia and the importance of holding Russians accountable for their war crimes.

Zelenskyy also spoke about Biden’s announcement, on 24 August, of an unprecedented US$6 billion aid package for Ukraine: US$3 billion in defence aid and US$3 billion in financial aid via the World Bank.

President Zelenskyy also thanked President Biden for including NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems into the new aid package.

In addition, he mentioned the importance of further macro financial support for Ukraine and expressed his gratitude for the US leadership on this path.

Zelenskyy also explained the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Biden in detail, and recounted global threats that it might pose. The leaders agreed that the power plant must be returned to Ukraine’s control and that the International Atomic Energy Agency has to be granted access to the ZNPP in accordance with widely accepted practice.

Meanwhile, President Biden assured Zelenskyy that the US will continue to support Ukraine and its fight for sovereignty.

Quote from Biden: "I spoke with President Zelenskyy to congratulate Ukraine as it marks its Independence Day. I know it is a bittersweet anniversary, but I made it clear that the United States would continue to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty."

I spoke with President Zelenskyy to congratulate Ukraine as it marks its Independence Day.



I know it is a bittersweet anniversary, but I made it clear that the United States would continue to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/9NiDBGej1Z — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2022

Previously: The US announced an additional, US$2.98 billion aid package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 24 August, the country’s Independence Day.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!