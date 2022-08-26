All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian army tries to advance on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Friday, 26 August 2022, 07:16

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 07:16

The Russians have conducted an offensive battle near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema (on the Bakhmut front), but failed.

Source: morning report of the General Staff as of 06.00 on 26 August

Details: The districts of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Maiorsk, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka were also shelled on this front.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna fronts. The Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure near the villages of Shalyhine, Shevchenkove and Katerynivka of Sumy Oblast from tubed artillery.

On the Kharkiv front, the invaders used tubed and rocket artillery to fired on facilities in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Slatyne, Borshchova, Peremoha, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne, Lebiazhe, Mospanove, Husarivka. Russians continued to actively use UAVs for reconnaissance and adjustment of fire.

On the Sloviansk front, the Russian army fought to hold the lines and prevent the advance of Ukrainian units. They continued to fire from tanks, tubed artillery and MLRS near Nortsivka, Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Mazanivka and Bohorodichne.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On the Donetsk front, the Russian forces do not stop attempting assault and offensive actions. They continue to focus efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts.

On the Bakhmut front, the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Maiorsk, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka came under fire. Near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema, the Russian forces waged an offensive battle, without success.

On the Avdiivka front, shelling from tanks, tubed and rocket artillery was recorded near Nevelske, Vodiane, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Novobakhmutivka, Niu-York, Zalizne and Opytne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians continued shelling the territories near Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka and Velyki Novosilky with tanks and artillery of various types.

On the Kramatorsk front, the occupiers fired at positions and civilian infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from artillery systems near Ivano-Darivka, Serebrianka, Tetianivka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka and Rozdolivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the invaders fired on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Huliaipilske, Malynivka, Bilohirʼia, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Vremivka, Shcherbaky, Novosilka, Poltavka and Novopil. 

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian army is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. They also try to make up for losses. Invaders fired on civilian and military infrastructure in Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka and twenty other settlements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News