Russian army tries to advance on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST 2022, 07:16

Source: morning report of the General Staff as of 06.00 on 26 August

Details: The districts of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Maiorsk, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka were also shelled on this front.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna fronts. The Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure near the villages of Shalyhine, Shevchenkove and Katerynivka of Sumy Oblast from tubed artillery.

On the Kharkiv front, the invaders used tubed and rocket artillery to fired on facilities in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Slatyne, Borshchova, Peremoha, Ruski Tyshky, Rubizhne, Lebiazhe, Mospanove, Husarivka. Russians continued to actively use UAVs for reconnaissance and adjustment of fire.

On the Sloviansk front, the Russian army fought to hold the lines and prevent the advance of Ukrainian units. They continued to fire from tanks, tubed artillery and MLRS near Nortsivka, Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Mazanivka and Bohorodichne.

On the Donetsk front, the Russian forces do not stop attempting assault and offensive actions. They continue to focus efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts.

On the Bakhmut front, the areas of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Maiorsk, Zaitseve, Soledar, Bilohorivka and Yakovlivka came under fire. Near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema, the Russian forces waged an offensive battle, without success.

On the Avdiivka front, shelling from tanks, tubed and rocket artillery was recorded near Nevelske, Vodiane, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Novobakhmutivka, Niu-York, Zalizne and Opytne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians continued shelling the territories near Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka and Velyki Novosilky with tanks and artillery of various types.

On the Kramatorsk front, the occupiers fired at positions and civilian infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from artillery systems near Ivano-Darivka, Serebrianka, Tetianivka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka and Rozdolivka.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the invaders fired on the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Huliaipilske, Malynivka, Bilohirʼia, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Vremivka, Shcherbaky, Novosilka, Poltavka and Novopil.

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, the Russian army is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops. They also try to make up for losses. Invaders fired on civilian and military infrastructure in Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka and twenty other settlements.

