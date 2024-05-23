Soldiers from 110th Brigade down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

Soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on 23 May.

Source: the Brigade's Facebook page

Quote: "Yesterday our guys put an enemy Su-25 into eternal parking [shot it down – ed.] in the Donbas steppes. That’s the first thing to mention. And today, the irrepressible anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade downed another Su [25]. That's the second thing."

