Soldiers from 110th Brigade down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft
Thursday, 23 May 2024, 19:30
Soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on 23 May.
Source: the Brigade's Facebook page
Quote: "Yesterday our guys put an enemy Su-25 into eternal parking [shot it down – ed.] in the Donbas steppes. That’s the first thing to mention. And today, the irrepressible anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade downed another Su [25]. That's the second thing."
Background:
- On 4 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade had shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast.
- On 11 May they shot down another Su-25, and on 13 May a third. The fourth downing was reported on 18 May. On 22 May, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the downing of another Su-25.
