All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soldiers from 110th Brigade down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 23 May 2024, 19:30
Soldiers from 110th Brigade down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft
Screenshot: the 110th Brigade's video

Soldiers from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after General Marko Bezruchko shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft on 23 May.

Source: the Brigade's Facebook page

Quote: "Yesterday our guys put an enemy Su-25 into eternal parking [shot it down – ed.] in the Donbas steppes. That’s the first thing to mention. And today, the irrepressible anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade downed another Su [25]. That's the second thing."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraft
Advertisement:

Iran supplied Russia with latest Qaem-5 guided aerial bombs – video

Explosions ring out in temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russians write about attack – photos, videos

Editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda joins ranks of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia admits to detaining Ukrainska Pravda freelance writer

"It's as if our lives just came to an end". The city of Izium is coming to life after Russian occupation

Ekonomichna Pravda editor-in-chief detained by enlistment office, his communication devices seized

All News
aircraft
Helicopter with Iranian President on board crashes due to "technical failure" – media
Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Rescue workers reportedly find Iranian President's helicopter
RECENT NEWS
04:11
Iran supplied Russia with latest Qaem-5 guided aerial bombs – video
23:45
General Staff reports difficult situation near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
23:21
Explosions ring out near Moscow and local authorities report drone damage – photo, video
22:48
Russia attacks companies producing sweets and agricultural machinery in Kharkiv
22:44
Negotiations on receiving instructors from France are still ongoing – Ukrainian Ministry of Defence
22:34
Latvian President calls on allies to allow Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons against targets in Russia
22:07
Explosions ring out in temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russians write about attack – photos, videos
21:57
Monument to general who defended Crimean Tatars demolished in Simferopol
21:48
Germany to allocate another €60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
21:27
French Armed Forces Ministry: sending instructors to Ukraine still under consideration
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: