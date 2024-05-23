Explosions rang out in several cities in temporarily occupied Crimea – video

Several explosions were reported in a number of cities in temporarily occupied Crimea on the evening of 23 May.

Source: Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind); Krym.Realii; Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster, citing local residents; Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea

Details: The sounds of explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied cities of Simferopol, Saky, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoi and Yevpatoriia. In particular, Suspilne reports at least five explosions in Alushta.

Одразу в кількох містах у тимчасово окупованому Криму повідомляють про вибухи



Відео з місцевих пабліків. pic.twitter.com/4s6sevWALx — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 23, 2024

Reportedly, it is the work of air defence systems. The Russian occupation authorities have not yet officially commented on these reports.

Local channels are posting videos from the places of the hit, apparently.

Updated at 23:24: Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea, reported that two passers-by were killed in a missile attack on the peninsula in Simferopol district. And in the area of Alushta, "a hit on an empty commercial facility was recorded".

